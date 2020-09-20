LaLiga: Iago Aspas strikes twice as Celta Vigo sink Valencia to climb to second place in points table
Maxi Gomez pulled Valencia level early in the second half only for Aspas to curl a superb free-kick into the top corner as Celta made it four points from their opening two matches.
Madrid: Iago Aspas scored twice, including a brilliant free-kick, as Valencia slipped to a surprise 2-1 defeat by Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Saturday.
After a turbulent summer in which the club has sold several key players, Valencia were beaten by a side that only just survived relegation last season.
Maxi Gomez pulled Valencia level early in the second half only for Aspas to curl a superb free-kick into the top corner as Celta made it four points from their opening two matches.
"We had to hold on a bit at the end but we could have scored a couple on the break as well that would have made it more comfortable for us," said Aspas.
Valencia have not won away from home in the league since December.
"Away from home we have to be stronger," said Jose Luis Gaya. "They got through us too easily. We have to put it right because those errors have cost us."
Two of Valencia's rivals for the top four had both won earlier on Saturday as Getafe edged to a 1-0 win at home to Osasuna while Villarreal came from behind to beat Eibar 2-1.
Villarreal's Gerard Moreno cancelled out Kike's opener for Eibar before Paco Alcacer sealed victory for Unai Emery's team eight minutes later.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
LaLiga: Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona training ground, starts with solo training session
Messi was seen driving into the Ciutat Esportiva in Sant Joan Despi on Monday, where he is expected to take part in training for the first time under new coach Ronald Koeman.
LaLiga opener rescheduled as league and Spanish football federation clash over matches on Fridays and Mondays
LaLiga was set to begin with a match between Granada and Athletic Bilbao on Friday night, but the federation forced the game to be moved to the weekend because it opposes matches on Mondays and Fridays.
LaLiga: Valencia register big win in derby against Levante; Real Betis beat Alaves to make winning start
It was a thrilling return to LaLiga for Manuel Pellegrini as Real Betis won 1-0 against Alaves.