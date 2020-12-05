LaLiga: Hugo Mallo, Iago Aspas score second-half goals as Celta Vigo down Athletic Bilbao
Hugo Mallo put Celta Vigo on the board with a header in the 61st minute and Iago Aspas sealed the victory after a mistake by Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon in the 78th.
Madrid: Hugo Mallo and Iago Aspas scored second-half goals as Celta Vigo defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 for consecutive wins in the Spanish league on Friday.
The pair of victories came after an eight-match winless streak that left the Vigo team in the relegation zone. It moved to 14th in the standings.
It was the first loss after three straight home wins for Athletic, who stayed in ninth place. The Basque Country team had outscored its opponents 8-1 in those wins at home.
Atletico Madrid can take the lead for the first time with a home win against Valladolid on Saturday. Current leader Real Sociedad visit Alaves on Sunday. Also on Saturday, fourth-placed Real Madrid visit fifth-placed Sevilla and Barcelona visit Cadiz.
