LaLiga: Huesca move to bottom of Spanish league after 0-2 loss against Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao spoiled Huesca's party by 2-0 and sent the Aragonese club to the bottom of the Spanish league.
Bilbao: Athletic Bilbao spoiled Huesca's party by 2-0 and sent the Aragonese club to the bottom of the Spanish league on Friday.
Athletic were being shaded at home until the 86th minute when Bosnian forward Kenan Kodro drew a foul in the box from central defender Jorge Pulido. Pulido left thanks to a second yellow card and Kodro slotted the spot-kick down the middle.
The lead was doubled in injury time after centre back Unai Nunez's header to a cross from Jon Morcillo.
Athletic moved into the top half of the standings.
Huesca were on a high from two successive wins, their first in the league last weekend and a win in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday. But they couldn't finish chances on Friday. Javier Ontiveros had the only two shots on target in the first half, and a belter from a 40-yard free kick in the second half just missed to the left.
