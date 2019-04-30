LaLiga: Gareth Bale still '100 percent' committed to Real Madrid despite speculation over his future, says agent

London: Gareth Bale is still "100 percent" committed to Real Madrid despite speculation over his future, the Wales star's agent insisted on Monday.

Former Tottenham winger Bale has been linked with a return to the Premier League after a difficult season with the troubled Spanish club.

The 29-year-old has had to endure claims that he doesn't have a strong relationship with his team-mates, while Real have suffered a woeful campaign on the pitch.

Bale played the full 90 minutes when Real suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against lowly Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, but Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane later questioned whether he was fully focused.

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has responded to Zidane's comments by telling BBC Sport Wales: "Gareth is 100 percent committed to Real Madrid."

Referring to his past assertion that Bale wanted to spend the rest of his career with Madrid, Barnett added: "Nothing has changed."

Frustrated at a lack of starting opportunities for Real towards the end of last season, Bale had actually hinted he might consider leaving when he spoke to the media immediately after scoring twice in last year's Champions League final win against Liverpool.

Bale's Madrid contract runs until 2022, but the return of Zidane, with whom he reportedly has a difficult relationship, has revived talk of a potential move.

Despite winning four Champions League trophies and one LaLiga title in Spain, Bale has come under-fire for his inconsistent performances and injury problems from Real fans.

Zidane, who is back after quitting at the end of last season, recently warned Real stars who are unhappy with their playing time should "go elsewhere and get more minutes".

Manchester United and Tottenham are among the clubs said to be interested if Wales international Bale wants to leave the Bernabeu.

