The title race between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid went down to the wire with games 200 kilometres apart on 38th matchday of LaLiga season.

After 3,330 minutes, LaLiga title race was still undecided. It had been 37 matches since the season began and two remained in contention. Atletico Madrid, who had been leaders since December, needed a win to seize the title that should have been wrapped up long ago. Real Madrid needed to win and for Atletico Madrid to lose or draw.

The 2014 champions made the 200-kilometre journey to face relegation-threatened Real Valladolid. Ronaldo Nazario-owned club was fighting for survival alongside Elche and Huesca. Real Madrid were at home to Villarreal and their foray into the Europa League final had forced the league into bringing the game back a day. The two games would decide whether Villarreal play in the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.

At the bottom, Eibar, already relegated, could play a role in how the bottom of the table shaped up with a win over Barcelona. Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona, meanwhile, needed a win to be certain of finishing third before Sevilla played on Sunday.

Plenty at play but the focus was firmly on two games: Real Madrid vs Villarreal and Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone had stressed on partido a partido, game by game, and this was it.

18 minutes into the 6 PM simultaneous kick-off, Oscar Plano had given Valladolid a shock lead. Former Real Madrid youth academy player Plano had made the most of plenty of space to run on and beat Jan Oblak.

Two minutes later, at Valdebebas, Yeremy Pino made the most of a fortuitous touch to dink the ball past an on-rushing Thibaut Courtois. In the stands, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo who had been celebrating had been quietened down.

At the break, neither side were able to equalise and help their cause of lifting the title. The way it stood, Atletico Madrid were going to win the league.

This title race that was believed to be all but done by end January had more drama in store. In the 55th minute, Karim Benzema connected with a Casemiro cross to equalise for Real Madrid. The comeback was on. Or so it appeared before VAR chalked the goal off for offside.

A minute later, in north-western Spain, Angel Correa displayed quick feet to go past two Valladolid players before to poking the ball into the corner. Atletico Madrid had equalised, and they were in command.

10 minutes on, Benzema again came close to equalising. This time, his shot only found the side netting despite a clear sight of goal. A minute on, Luis Suarez pounced on a mistake by Sergi Guardiola at the halfway line. His first touch eliminated the possibility for the defence to catch up, created enough space for him to make up his mind, and with a left-footed low drive gave Los Colchoneros the lead.

For the second time in two weeks, Suarez was at the bottom of a pile of Atletico Madrid players and substitutes. For the second time in two weeks, Atletico Madrid had come from behind. For the second time in two weeks, Suarez had been the difference maker.

With the goal, Suarez took his tally to 21 goals. But the job was not over.

In the 86th and 87th minute, Villarreal were dealt a double blow. In the 86th, Isak put Real Sociedad ahead over Osasuna. All three points for La Real mean they take the Europa League spot while Villarreal have to content with the Conference League. A minute later, Benzema side footed from the edge of the area to equalise for Real Madrid and give slender hope.

In the 90th minute, Guardiola had a chance to make amends for Valladolid, but his shot went over the crossbar. Two minutes into stoppage time, Luka Modric controlled a Benzema cross on his chest and rifled it into the goal for all 3 points.

ABSOLUTE SCENES at Valladolid. Atletico Madrid. Champions.

At nearly 8 PM local time, Atletico Madrid were crowned champions for an 11th time. Simeone had taken them to an eighth title in 10 years. The players were in a huddle, everyone was sprayed with champagne. When the media duties were done, players video called their families and friends after a remarkable season. Outside, some 5,000 fans had travelled and assembled to celebrate with the team.

In a season of small margins, had Guardiola scored, the title would have been celebrated at Ciebeles instead of Neptuno. But as it turns out, it will be Atletico Madrid who will get the trophy in a private ceremony at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. And in a season of small margins, it had gone to the wire once again with Suarez proving decisive.

At the bottom, Elche’s 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao means they stay up while Huesca and Valladolid join Eibar in the Segunda Division next season. As for European football, Real Betis and Real Sociedad qualify for Europa League. Betis accumulated 31 points from 48 available in the last 16 games in a run that started in February. Villarreal in Conference League and yet they could still play in the Champions League provided they beat Manchester United in the Europa League final.