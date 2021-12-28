LaLiga: FC Barcelona complete signing of Spain forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City
Neither club disclosed the transfer fee when announcing Torres' move on a five-year deal.
Barcelona: Barcelona completed the signing of Spain forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City on Tuesday.
Barcelona said Torres will have a buyout clause of €1 billion ($1.13 billion).
The 21-year-old Torres left Spanish club Valencia to join City in the offseason of 2020 and scored 16 goals in 43 games in all competitions.
He hasn't played since October because of a foot injury.
“Ferran should be proud of what he has achieved here at Manchester City," said Txiki Begiristain, City's director of football.
“Last season was his first time in a new country, but he adapted well. He always gave 100%, worked hard for the team and scored goals which helped us win trophies."
