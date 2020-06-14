You are here:
LaLiga: Fan invades pitch at Real Mallorca's home match against Barcelona without spectators

Sports The Associated Press Jun 14, 2020 16:24:49 IST

Barcelona: At a Spanish league match in which spectators were banned, a man ran on to the pitch and briefly delayed Mallorca vs. Barcelona on Saturday.

LaLiga: Fan invades pitch at Real Mallorcas home match against Barcelona without spectators

A supporter invades the pitch during Mallorca-Barcelona at Son Moix Stadium. AP

Televised images showed the man walk on to the field and take a photo of himself with his mobile phone a few meters in front of Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.

It is unclear if the young man, who was wearing an Argentina football shirt, the national team led by Lionel Messi, approached other players before he was escorted off by security.

Second-half play quickly resumed at San Moix Stadium. Barcelona won 4-0.

Spectators are barred from the matches in line with health measures to reduce the risks of transmitting the COVID-19 virus.

LaLiga restarted on Thursday after a three-month hiatus.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2020 16:24:49 IST



