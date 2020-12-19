LaLiga: Eden Hazard expected to be back in action 'very soon,' says Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane
Hazard has missed nearly 50 matches since joining Real from Chelsea in a deal worth up to 150 million euros ($184 million) in July 2019.
Madrid: Eden Hazard will soon resume his injury-plagued Real Madrid career after recovering from a thigh problem, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday.
Hazard has missed nearly 50 matches since joining Real from Chelsea in a deal worth up to 150 million euros ($184 million) in July 2019.
"We hope he will be back very soon," Zidane said in a press conference before the champions face Eibar on Sunday.
"He is fine and he is almost completely recovered. He just needs a little more time. But he is training with us and he is very close to being able to get into the team and play."
Hazard, who was voted the Premier League's player of the year by his fellow players in 2015, was injured on 28 November.
Zidane said it had been a difficult experience for the 29-year-old Belgian forward.
"These are difficult things to live with and I don't like to see that (players injured). But before these injuries at Real, he never had anything and he played very regularly."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
LaLiga: Karim Benzema scores twice to lead Real Madrid to 3-1 win over 10-man Athletic Bilbao
Bilbao proved to be tough opponent at Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium despite playing most of the match with only 10 men. But when the Basque Country team was threatening to at least salvage a point, Benzema scored his team-high ninth and 10th goals of the season.
LaLiga: In-form Karim Benzema has Real Madrid on 'right track' for title charge
Madrid, who last led the league last season, trail leaders Atletico Madrid and second-placed Real Sociedad on goal difference after a Benzema double in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga: Atletico Madrid 'favourites' in title race, says Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane
Atletico last won the Spanish title in 2014 and came third last season as Real won it with Barcelona second.