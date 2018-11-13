LaLiga: Diego Costa sidelined with foot injury ahead of Atletico Madrid's crucial tie against Barcelona

Madrid: Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has been sidelined with a foot injury that could leave him in a race for full fitness ahead of a crucial league clash with Barcelona.

Costa hobbled off during a 3-2 league win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, which saw the capital side close to within a point of leaders Barcelona.

Atletico defender Diego Godin hit a brace in that win but has been sidelined after he, too, hobbled off before the end with a thigh injury that could rule him out for up to a month.

Now Costa has joined the Uruguayan on the sidelines after suffering "an injury to his foot," according to a statement by Atletico on Tuesday.

"The striker will go through adapted training sessions and undergo physiotherapy and medical treatment," it added, without giving a timeline for his return to competition.

Costa only returned to the competitive fold earlier this month following a two-week absence due to "muscle problems" but played only the first half against Bilbao after complaining of "pains", according to Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

Simeone is also without the injured Thomas Lemar (thigh) and defenders Lucas Hernandez, Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic.

Atletico host Barcelona on 24 November following the break for international matches, then host Monaco four days later looking to book their ticket for the last 16 of the Champions League.