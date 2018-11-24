LaLiga: Deportivo Alaves miss out on opportunity to climb atop standings after defeat to struggling Leganes

Deportivo Alaves missed the chance to move top of LaLiga on Friday as they suffered a 1-0 loss at struggling Leganes.

The 2001 UEFA Cup runners-up could have leapfrogged Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid with victory, but instead remain fourth in the Spanish top flight, three points clear of sixth-placed Real Madrid.

Youssef En-Nesyri forced home the only goal of the game three minutes before half-time, and Alaves failed to muster a response.

Leganes had the better chances in the second half, with Oscar and Guido Carrillo both going close to adding a second.

Barcelona and Atletico go head-to-head at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, with only a point separating the two, while second-placed Sevilla host Real Valladolid on Sunday.