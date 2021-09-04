Falcao, 35, left Galatasaray earlier in the week after an injury-plagued two-year spell in Turkey.

Colombia forward Radamel Falcao has joined Rayo Vallecano following his departure from Turkish side Galatasaray, the La Liga club announced Saturday.

He is currently on international duty with Colombia and made a late substitute appearance in Thursday's 1-1 draw away to Bolivia in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Falcao will return to Spain having enjoyed two hugely prolific seasons with Atletico Madrid from 2011 to 2013.

He then moved to Ligue 1 with Monaco, enduring a difficult spell on loan at Manchester United in 2014-15 after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Falcao again struggled to make an impression as he was loaned to Chelsea the following campaign, but rediscovered his form at Monaco and helped them win the French title in 2017.

Rayo are 10th in La Liga after three games this term and beat Granada 4-0 before the international break.