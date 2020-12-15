Sports

LaLiga: Celta Vigo thrash Cadiz 4-0 to earn their biggest win since June

Cadiz were coming off beating Barcelona 2-1 at home but started badly and by halftime were down 4-0.

The Associated Press December 15, 2020 08:50:18 IST
LaLiga: Celta Vigo thrash Cadiz 4-0 to earn their biggest win since June

Celta Vigo's Spanish midfielder Fran Beltran (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match RC Celta de Vigo against Cadiz CF at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo. AFP

Vigo: Celta Vigo earned their biggest win since June when they beat Cadiz 4-0 in the Spanish league on Monday.

Cadiz were coming off beating Barcelona 2-1 at home but started badly and by halftime were down 4-0.

Nolito's third goal in four games put Celta on the board after only six minutes.

Alvaro Negredo headed off the right post moments later, but Iago Aspas doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

Santi Mina was fouled by Jeremias Ledesma and left the field soon after.

Aspas got a second assist when Fran Beltran shot in the third goal just before halftime, and there was still enough time for Brais Mendez’s first goal of the season with a header in injury time.

The second half was messy but Celta had already secured their third straight win over Cadiz.

Updated Date: December 15, 2020 08:50:18 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

LaLiga: Interim Barcelona president Carles Tusquets says he 'would have sold Lionel Messi' in summer transfer window
Sports

LaLiga: Interim Barcelona president Carles Tusquets says he 'would have sold Lionel Messi' in summer transfer window

Messi made an attempt to leave Barcelona this summer before backing down. He can talk to other clubs in January and leave for free when his contract expires in June, with Manchester City expected to make a renewed attempt to lure the 33-year-old away from Camp Nou.

LaLiga: Lionel Messi fined $720 for taking off jersey in tribute to Diego Maradona
Sports

LaLiga: Lionel Messi fined $720 for taking off jersey in tribute to Diego Maradona

The federation's competitions committee fined the Argentine player for his actions after scoring in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Osasuna in the Spanish league on Sunday.

LaLiga: Yoshinori Muto, Esteban Burgos strike as Eibar down Real Betis
Sports

LaLiga: Yoshinori Muto, Esteban Burgos strike as Eibar down Real Betis

Pellegrini has been trying to rebuild his team without Spain midfielder Sergio Canales, who injured a tendon two weeks ago with the national side and is expected to be out until next year.