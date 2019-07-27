LaLiga: Carles Perez scores brace to power Barcelona to victory over Andres Iniesta's Vissel Kobe in pre-season friendly

Kobe: Carles Perez scored his first two goals for Barcelona as the Spanish giants won 2-0 against a Vissel Kobe side featuring Andres Iniesta, a legend of the Catalan club.

As Kobe's Iniesta, David Villa and Sergi Samper were all reunited with their former team, it was Perez who stole the limelight with a top-class double.

The 21-year-old, a product of Barcelona's academy, played a one-two inside the box and nutmegged the goalkeeper for his first goal, and fired a stunning left-footer for his second in the dying minutes.

Iniesta had his chances and 28,000 fans sighed their frustration as he put a fierce shot just wide.

"It was my first goal for Barcelona and I'm glad to score even two," Perez said.

"It's been my dream to score goals for this great team since my childhood," he added.

The win wrapped up Barcelona's pre-season friendlies in Japan following their 2-1 loss to Chelsea earlier this week.