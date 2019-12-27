LaLiga: Bottom-ranked Espanyol hire Aberlardo Fernandez as head coach in bid to avoid relegation

Madrid: Espanyol have hired coach Aberlardo Fernández to try to avoid relegation with the team currently last in the Spanish league.

Espanyol said Friday that Fernández has a contract until the end of the season.

He replaced Pablo Machín, who was fired after the team lost to second-to-last Leganés last weekend.

Espanyol has 10 points from 18 matches. They are five points from safety.

The 49-year-old Fernández recently helped Alavés escape relegation when they were in a similar position to Espanyol's. He was with Alavés until the end of last season.

Fernández's first training session in charge of Espanyol will be on Monday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.