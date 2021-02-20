LaLiga: Borja Iglesias converts late penalty to seal Real Betis' win over Getafe
After earning a second trip to the spot, Iglesias took it on himself to fire the penalty past Soria for the 84th-minute winner in Seville.
Barcelona: Borja Iglesias earned and converted a late penalty to give Real Betis a 1-0 victory over Getafe in the Spanish league on Friday.
The Betis striker came on in the 64th minute and made an impact by winning two penalties after being fouled twice by Getafe defender Sofian Chakla in the box.
Getafe goalkeeper David Soria saved the first penalty when he blocked Sergio Canales’ effort in the 76th. Canales also wasted the rebound by sending it over the crossbar.
Betis lost forward Nabil Fekir to an apparent injury early in the match. He walked off the field when substituted by Cristian Tello.
The victory lifted Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis into sixth place and a Europa League spot.
Getafe’s struggles continued with their winless streak reaching six games. The club was in 14th place and only three points from the relegation zone before the rest of the games for this round.
