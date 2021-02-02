LaLiga: Big signings missing as Spanish clubs endure another quiet transfer window
Another transfer window in Spain passed quietly on Monday as none of the top teams made big signings while they continue to feel financially smashed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Another transfer window in Spain passed quietly on Monday as none of the top teams made big signings while they continue to feel financially smashed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Barcelona has been hit the hardest and will be without players that coach Ronaldo Koeman wanted to add, including defender Eric García and forward Memphis Depay. The club is also mired in political turmoil, being led by a caretaker board that can't make many decisions regarding transfers.
Real Madrid didn't make any significant signings, either, with forward Luka Jovic and midfielder Martin Odegaard leaving on loans to Eintracht Frankfurt and Arsenal, respectively. The club also sent young Japanese forward Takefusa Kubo from Villarreal to Getafe on a loan.
Barcelona and Real Madrid are 10 points behind Atlético Madrid, which brought in French forward Moussa Dembélé from Lyon to replace Diego Costa, who left the club a few weeks ago.
Sevilla added Papu Gómez from Atalanta, while Real Sociedad moved Willian José to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Valencia, also trying to recover from a slow start to its season, reached a deal for the return of right back Cristiano Piccini from Atalanta. It also signed defender Ferro from Benfica and forward Patrick Cutrone from Wolverhampton.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
I-League 2nd Division: Spanish club Sevilla FC finalise partnership with FC Bengaluru United
The objective of this agreement is to reinforce Sevilla FCs presence in the Indian market, keeping in line with the club’s global strategy as well as strengthen their presence in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.
LaLiga: Lionel Messi to miss two matches after receiving first-ever red card of Barcelona career
The Argentine forward was shown a red card at the end of Sunday's 3-2 extra-time defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final after lashing out at Asier Villalibre.
LaLiga: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane tests positive for COVID-19
The positive test comes a day before Madrid travel to Alaves in LaLiga seeking to bounce back from an embarrassing midweek Copa del Rey exit.