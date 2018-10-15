You are here:
LaLiga: Barcelona's injury woes worsen as defender Thomas Vermaelen sidelined for six weeks with hamstring injury

Sports Agence France-Presse Oct 15, 2018 17:08:57 IST

Barcelona: Barcelona's Belgian defender Thomas Vermaelen will be sidelined for around six weeks after picking up a right hamstring injury while on international duty, the Spanish giants said Monday.

Thomas Vermaelen limped off the field during Belgium's match against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League. Reuters

The 32-year-old, who has been hit by a string of injuries since signing for the Catalan club in 2014, limped off the field in the second half of Belgium's 2-1 win over Switzerland in the Nations League on Friday.

"Tests carried out this morning confirm that first team player Thomas Vermaelen has a right hamstring injury. He will be sidelined for approximately six weeks," the club said in a statement.

The injury leaves Barcelona short of options in defence as the team is already without French centre-back Samuel Umtiti who has a knee injury, with only Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet at their disposal.


