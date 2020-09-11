LaLiga: Barcelona suffer blow ahead of new season as winger Ansu Fati sustains hip injury
Fati is unlikely though to feature in Barca's friendly against Gimnastic Tarragaona on Saturday.
Madrid: Ansu Fati has suffered a blow in his preparations for the new LaLiga season after the forward injured his hip on Friday, Barcelona announced.
"The Spanish international has a bruise on his right hip from training on Friday," Barca wrote in a statement, without confirming how long they expect the 17-year-old to be out for.
Fati is unlikely though to feature in Barca's friendly against Gimnastic Tarragaona on Saturday.
They then have two more friendlies against Elche and Girona before beginning the season against Villarreal at the end of the month.
Fati is one of the most exciting prospects for the new campaign in LaLiga.
He scored on his first start for Spain on Sunday against Ukraine to become the country's youngest ever scorer at the age of 17 and 311 days.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Lionel Messi's father Jorge says star forward could stay at Barcelona, suggest reports
Messi senior seemingly replied "yes" when asked by a reporter if they had considered the possibility of staying at the club for another season and then leaving for free next year, in a video recorded by Spanish TV station Cuatro.
No agreement in meeting between Barcelona and Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge
In addition to meeting with Messi’s father, Barcelona said they also wanted to meet personally with the player to try to change his mind about leaving.
LaLiga: Philippe Coutinho returns to Barcelona after year-long loan spell with European champions Bayern Munich
Coutinho netted 11 goals, creating nine more, in 38 games for Bayern, including scoring twice in the 8-2 mauling the Germans handed his club Barcelona in the jaw-dropping Champions League quarter-final.