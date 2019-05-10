LaLiga: Barcelona striker Luis Suarez undergoes knee surgery, might miss Copa del Rey final against Valencia

Valencia: Barcelona striker Luis Suarez underwent surgery on a knee injury on Thursday and could be a doubt for their Copa del Rey final against Valencia later this month.

Suarez played the full 90 minutes of Barca's shock 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday, which ended their hopes of reaching the Champions League final.

But the club announced on Thursday that Suarez needed an operation, with the cup final just over a fortnight away on 25 May.

"Luis Suarez has an internal meniscal injury to the right knee and will be subjected today to an arthroscopy," read a club statement.

Suarez is unlikely to face Getafe at home in La Liga on Sunday before Barcelona play away to Eibar the following weekend in their last league game of the season.

Ernesto Valverde's side have already been crowned champions and could seal consecutive domestic doubles by beating Valencia, even it is unlikely to make amends for the collapse against Liverpool.

