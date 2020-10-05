LaLiga: Barcelona says impact of coronavirus pandemic cost the club 238 million euros
Barcelona reported losses of 97 million euros for the 2019-20 season, blaming the deficit on “the effects of COVID-19.”
Barcelona: The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has cost Barcelona more than 200 million euros ($234 million) in revenue, the club said on Monday.
Barcelona reported losses of 97 million euros ($113 million) for the 2019-20 season, blaming the deficit on “the effects of COVID-19.”
The Catalan club said its revenues reached 855 million euros ($1 billion), but they would have been 203 million euros ($238 million) higher in a “scenario without COVID-19," which would have allowed the club to reach the planned milestone of 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in revenue.
Without the pandemic, the club said it would have closed the year with a profit of 2 million euros ($2.3 million).
Barcelona said “efforts to control and reduce spending to cover for the lost revenue” saved the club 74 million euros ($86.7 million).
The club also announced a new financing model for the renovation of the Camp Nou, with a formula that “protects all current financial assets and land owned” by Barcelona.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020-bound boxer Amit Panghal used lockdown to work on tackling taller opponents
In the six months after earning a Tokyo Olympics 2020 quota, Amit Panghal has not competed due to the coronavirus pandemic, or even sparred in training. He's used the past few months though on fine-tuning his technique to counter taller boxers in his weight class.
LaLiga: Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says no concern about Lionel Messi despite attacking club over Luis Suarez's exit
Koeman was also keen to point out it was not solely his decision to let Suarez join Atletico Madrid, with the Dutchman insisting he is not the "bad guy in the movie".
LaLiga: Barcelona and Luis Suarez quickly moving on after tough breakup with wins for both
Koeman decided to rely on an attack led by Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé and the 17-year-old Ansu Fati.