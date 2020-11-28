LaLiga: Barcelona players set for 122 million euros salary cut to offset financial blow caused by COVID-19
The reduction in their wage bill represents a welcome financial lifeline for Barca, hit hard by the loss of gate receipts at the Camp Nou and other effects of Covid-19 prevention measures.
Barcelona: Barcelona were close to securing an agreement on Friday for a 122 million euros ($145 million) cut in players' salaries this season to help offset the financial hole left by the coronavirus pandemic.
The deal, announced in a statement by the club, must now be ratified by the players "in the coming days".
The reduction in their wage bill represents a welcome financial lifeline for Barca, hit hard by the loss of gate receipts at the Camp Nou and other effects of COVID-19 prevention measures.
Barca's acting president Carles Tusquets has described the financial situation as "not dramatic, but very worrying".
Tusquets assumed temporary control following Josep Maria Bartomeu's resignation last month.
Restoring Barca's finances will be one of the items on the top of the new president's in-tray with the election for Bartomeu's successor to be held on 24 January.
A new candidate entered the race for the job on Friday in Joan Laporta, who occupied the position between 2003 and 2010 and led the club to 12 major titles.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
LaLiga: Jose Campana's late penalty kick helps Levante share spoils with Real Valladolid
Marcos Andre put Valladolid ahead in the 57th minute and Jose Campana equalised for the visitors by converting an 83rd-minute penalty kick.
LaLiga: Osasuna come from behind to draw 1-1 with Huesca, keep visitors winless since return to top-flight
Osasuna came from behind to draw with Huesca 1-1 on Friday, keeping the visitors winless since their return to the Spanish league.
LaLiga: Barcelona's salary cap for 2020-21 season slashed by $350 million amidst ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic has had huge economic effects on Spain's top-flight teams, with Barca among those worst affected.