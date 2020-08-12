LaLiga: Barcelona player tests positive for COVID-19, not in Champions League squad, says club
Barcelona will face Bayern Munich on Friday in the quarter-finals of the mini-tournament being played in Portugal.
Barcelona: A Barcelona player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Wednesday, adding that he is not in their Champions League squad.
Barcelona did not identify the player but said he had “not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon” on Thursday.
The club said the infected player has no symptoms of COVID-19 and is in good health. He was quarantined at home and everyone who had contact with him would be tested.
He was among the nine players beginning preseason training this week: Pedri, Trincao, Matheus Fernandes, Todibo, Wague, Alena, Rafinha, Miranda and Oriol Busquets.
