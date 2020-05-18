You are here:
LaLiga: Barcelona in talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfielder Kai Havertz, say reports

Sports FP Sports May 18, 2020 19:47:22 IST

It seems Barcelona have entered the race to sign attacking midfielder Kai Havertz along with Liverpool and Manchester United. Quique Setien’s side is already in talks with Bayer Leverkusen about striking a deal this summer, reported Express.co.uk.

Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz (left) vies for the ball during the Bundesliga fixture between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach. AP Photo

Havertz has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 34 appearances in all competitions this season for Leverkusen.

Liverpool have been scouting Havertz for a long time, but were reportedly rejected by the German club last summer. Manchester United are also believed to be admirers of the talented player.

The report cited Spanish publication Sport as saying that Barcelona have already worked out a swap deal with Leverkusen for Havertz.

According to a report by The Mirror, Barcelona are ready to offer  three players ― Emerson Leite, Carles Alena or Marc Cucurella ― to tempt Leverkusen into giving up Kai Havertz.

Mirror further cited a Sport Bild report where Havertz had recently said that he likes to take challenges and is ready to take big steps. “Leverkusen are a great club. I feel good. I have always said that. But, of course, I want to take the next step in my career at some point. That's my ambition,” Havertz was quoted as saying.

Havertz will be seen playing in the Bundesliga when Leverkusen will take on Werder Bremen on Tuesday. Leverkusen are currently at the fifth spot in the points table.

The Bundesliga resumed on Saturday after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic. Matches are being played without the presence of spectators.

Updated Date: May 18, 2020 19:47:22 IST



