LaLiga: Barcelona fined 300 euros for illegal approach of then Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann

FC Barcelona have been fined a paltry 300 euros for the approach of striker Antoine Griezmann - who was under contract with Atletico Madrid. The Madrid based club had approached the Spanish FA (RFEF) to look into the matter and had claimed they were due to be paid a higher buyout clause value for the Frenchman as against the eventual 120 million.

The Competition Committee imposed the fine on Barcelona for breach of Article 126 of the Disciplinary Code of the RFEF.

It's worth noting that pre July, Griezmann's buyout clause stood at 200 million euros. Following the alleged discussion between the two clubs, the deal was announced in the second week of July when the clause dropped to 120 million.

"Taking into account the economic capacity of the club and the amount of the deal that has given rise to this case, this Committee is aware that the payment of 300 euros, beyond its merely symbolic nature (the fine is imposed because the expedited club has been considered the author of a disciplinary infraction), will not contribute to the particular sanctioned club and, probably, other clubs that may be in the future in the same situation, adapt their conduct to what is required by regulation," said the RFEF.

Atletico Madrid had sought that Barcelona be forced to play one game behind closed doors as a penalty for the controversial deal while keeping the minimum amount clause in place.

Barcelona can appeal the decision within a 10 day period.

Griezmann, 28, has scored three goals in six league games for Barca and two in two in the Copa del Rey.

But Barca have struggled at the start of the season and sit fifth in the league with only three wins from six.