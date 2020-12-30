LaLiga: Barcelona dealt with injury blow as midfielder Philippe Coutinho set to undergo knee surgery
Coutinho's loss adds to a long list of injuries including Lionel Messi, with the club sixth in LaLiga seven points off leaders Atletico Madrid.
Madrid: Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho needs surgery to mend a torn meniscus after the Brazilian limped off the pitch late in Tuesday's drab home draw with Eibar.
"It's the meniscus in his left knee and it needs surgery, which will be carried out in the coming days," a Barcelona statement said.
Coutinho was recruited from Liverpool for £142 million (€157million) in 2018.
But Coutinho failed to replicate the success he enjoyed on Merseyside in Barcelona, where his talent has withered in Messi's shadow. He was loaned out to Bayern Munich last season but the Germans opted against signing him permanently.
