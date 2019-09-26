You are here:
LaLiga: Barcelona confirm Lionel Messi suffered thigh injury against Villarreal, forward expected to miss Getafe game

Sports Agence France-Presse Sep 26, 2019 08:44:23 IST

  • Lionel Messi has sustained a strain in his left thigh, Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday.

  • Messi was substituted at half-time of Barca's 2-1 win over Villarreal on Tuesday in what was the striker's first start of the season.

  • Messi is expected to miss his team's visit to Getafe in LaLiga on Saturday.

Madrid: Lionel Messi has sustained a strain in his left thigh, Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi walks off the pitch to get treatment after getting hurt during the match against Villarreal. AP

Messi was substituted at half-time of Barca's 2-1 win over Villarreal on Tuesday in what was the striker's first start of the season.

He had previously been out with a calf injury sustained on 5 August and Barcelona have not indicated when they expect their captain to return from his latest setback.

"First team player Leo Messi has a strain in the adductor of his left thigh," a club statement read. "He is out and his recovery will dictate his availability."

Messi is expected to miss his team's visit to Getafe in LaLiga on Saturday.

Barcelona then play at home to Inter Milan in the Champions League next Wednesday before hosting Sevilla in the league four days later.

They will hope to have the 32-year-old back as soon as possible, particularly after a rocky opening to the season that has included only three wins from seven matches in all competitions.

After recovering from his calf problem, Messi made substitute appearances against Borussia Dortmund and Granada before being deemed ready to start against Villarreal.

He set up the opening goal, providing the cross for Antoine Griezmann to head in after six minutes. Despite Messi going off at the interval, Barca secured a comfortable 2-1 victory at Camp Nou.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 08:44:23 IST

