LaLiga: Barcelona complete move for Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo for reported €2 million

Barcelona: Barcelona have brought forward their summer move for Jean-Clair Todibo and will sign the defender from Toulouse immediately, the Spanish club announced on Thursday.

Todibo had been due to join Barca on a free transfer in July, when his contract with Toulouse was set to expire.

The 19-year-old, however, has since been sidelined by the French club, prompting Barcelona to seek an earlier transfer.

AFP Sport understands a fee of around 2 million euros was agreed.

A Barcelona statement read: "The signed agreement includes the immediate arrival of the French player, who will sign a contract with the Club for the next four and a half seasons, until the end of the 2022/23 campaign."

Toulouse president Olivier Sadran had criticised Barca's "arrogance" for snapping up Todibo on a free transfer but was persuaded a January deal would be best for all parties.

Todibo, who models himself on Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva, will wear the number six shirt at the Camp Nou.

He only made his first-team debut in August and has played 10 times in Ligue 1 this season. Born in French Guyana, Todibo has also represented the French under-20 side twice.

