LaLiga: Atletico Madrid's Moussa Dembele faints in training ground incident

Spanish press reported Dembele had a drop in blood pressure but is doing well.

Madrid: Atletico Madrid forward Moussa Dembele collapsed during a training session on Tuesday due to a reported drop in blood pressure, and images of his dramatic slump and medical response were widely reported in the Spanish press.

Dembele, 24, was stretching with team-mates in the centre circle at the club's headquarters before falling to the ground, a leg shaking as he lay on his back.

The Frenchman's worried Atletico teammates, coaches and medical staff rushed to help him and an ambulance was in attendance at the scene.

The former Celtic striker regained consciousness on the field and walked to the vehicle pitch-side and eventually left the stadium at the wheel of his own car.

👍🏽 Dembélé abandona la ciudad deportiva en su coche y confirma que está bien ⌚️ A las 20h te traemos la última hora en #GolSports pic.twitter.com/tg5YG0G5VB — DirectoGol (@DirectoGol) March 23, 2021

Spanish press reported Dembele had a drop in blood pressure but is doing well.

Dembele joined Atleti on loan from Lyon in January and is yet to score in two appearances.