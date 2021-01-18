LaLiga: Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier's 10-week ban confirmed by FIFA

Trippier's suspension from the English Football Association had been temporarily put on hold pending an appeal from Atletico Madrid, which FIFA has dismissed.

Kieran Trippier's 10-week ban for breaching betting rules has been upheld, after FIFA said on Monday the suspension applies worldwide.

It means Trippier will be banned until 28 February and is due to miss eight La Liga fixtures, as well as Atletico's first leg at home to Chelsea in the Champions League last 16.

"The FIFA Appeal Committee has dismissed the appeal lodged by the club Atletico Madrid in a case concerning the player Kieran Trippier," read a FIFA statement on Monday.

"As a consequence, the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee passed on 23 December 2020 is confirmed, extending sanctions imposed on the player by the English FA to have worldwide effect."