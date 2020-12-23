LaLiga: Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier banned for 10 weeks for breaching FA betting rules
The FA said an independent regulatory commission proved four of the breaches, which also saw Trippier fined £70,000 ($94,000), but dismissed three allegations during a personal hearing.
London: Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier was banned from football for 10 weeks on Wednesday for breaching betting rules in a punishment from The English Football Association that applies worldwide.
The misconduct denied by Trippier happened in July 2019 — the month he left Tottenham for Atletico.
The FA said an independent regulatory commission proved four of the breaches, which also saw Trippier fined £70,000 ($94,000), but dismissed three allegations during a personal hearing.
The ban takes effect immediately and comes with Atletico top of the Spanish league. Trippier will be suspended for the first leg of the Champions League game against Chelsea in the round of 16 in February.
The ban expires before England’s national team is next due to play.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
LaLiga: Shon Weissman nets first goals for Real Valladolid to guide them past struggling Osasuna
Valladolid moved two points above the drop zone, while Osasuna dropped one place to 19th in the 20-team standings led by Atletico Madrid.
LaLiga: Real Madrid draw level with Atletico Madrid after 3-1 win over Eibar; Granada beat Real Betis
Real sit behind Atletico on goal difference, but have the better head-to-head record, which is how level teams are split at the end of the season.
LaLiga: Real Madrid beat city rival Atlético Madrid to tighten title race; Sevilla beat Getafe
Casemiro opened the scoring for Zinedine Zidane’s team in the 15th minute. A long strike by Dani Carvajal, that ricocheted off the post and the back of goalkeeper Jan Oblak before going in, sealed the victory midway through the second half.