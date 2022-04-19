Felix's absence is a significant blow to Atletico's hopes of finishing in LaLiga's top four and securing Champions League qualification.

Joao Felix has said he expects to be out for the rest of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury in Atletico Madrid's win over Espanyol on Sunday.

Felix, who was forced off at half-time at the Wanda Metropolitano, wrote on Instagram: "Unfortunately, the news is not what I was hoping and it is with deep sadness that I see myself unable to help my team in what is left of the season.

"Now I can only support Atleti from the side and work hard on my recovery to come back stronger."

Felix's absence is a significant blow to Atletico's hopes of finishing in LaLiga's top four and securing Champions League qualification.

Thomas Lemar was also taken off at half-time against Espanyol, with Atletico confirming on Monday he also has a hamstring injury.

"Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar have suffered injuries to the hamstring muscles of the left thigh," a club statement confirmed.

Atletico are fourth in LaLiga, level on points with Sevilla and Barcelona, and three points ahead of Real Betis in fifth.

