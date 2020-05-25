You are here:
LaLiga: Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix likely to miss resumption of season after picking up knee injury in training

Sports Reuters May 25, 2020 22:06:17 IST

Madrid: Atletico Madrid’s record signing Joao Felix is likely to miss the start of the Spanish football season when it resumes next month after sustaining a sprained knee in training on Monday.

File image of Joao Felix. Reuters

Atleti said in a statement the 20-year-old, who cost the club 126 million euros ($137.31 million) from Benfica last year, had sprained the medial ligament in his left knee.

The club’s statement did not say when the Portugal forward could expect to return from the injury, although Spanish media reports said he would be out of action for around three weeks.

The Spanish government has approved the top two divisions resuming action without spectators from 8 June, although La Liga president Javier Tebas has said the league hopes to re-start from 11 June.

Atletico were sixth in La Liga when play was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic with 11 rounds of matches remaining.

They are due to visit Athletic Bilbao next when the season starts up again.

Updated Date: May 25, 2020 22:06:17 IST



