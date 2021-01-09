LaLiga: Atletico Madrid's fixture against Athletic Bilbao called off due to record snowfall in Spain
Athletic were unable to land in Madrid because of the extreme weather brought by Storm Filomena on Friday and had to return to Bilbao early in the evening.
Madrid: Spain's heaviest snowfall in decades has forced Atletico Madrid's game against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday to be postponed, LaLiga announced.
"With the exceptional situation due to the storm over a large part of the peninsular which has forced the Madrid-Barajas airport to close for the day, and the impossibility of providing a pitch in ideal conditions LaLiga, after discussions with the two clubs, has postponed the game", the federation said.
The fixture was scheduled for 1515 GMT at the Spanish league leaders' Wanda Metropolitano stadium.
A new date for the encounter will be published in the coming days, LaLiga's statement added.
Athletic were unable to land in Madrid because of the extreme weather brought by Storm Filomena on Friday and had to return to Bilbao early in the evening.
The blizzards have caused chaos in Spain, with the capital's airport closed, hundreds of motorists stranded, and more snow forecast Saturday.
Diego Simeone's Atletico lead the table by two points from city rivals Real with two games in hand.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
LaLiga: Barcelona dealt with injury blow as midfielder Philippe Coutinho set to undergo knee surgery
Coutinho's loss adds to a long list of injuries including Lionel Messi, with the club sixth in LaLiga seven points off leaders Atletico Madrid.
LaLiga: Atletico Madrid extend lead after Real slip at Elche; Granada beat Valencia
Granada moved to within two points of the Champions League places after beating Valencia 2-1 in a feisty match where three players were sent off in six second-half minutes.
LaLiga: Barcelona beat Huesca in Lionel Messi's 500th game; Atletico Madrid back on top after 1-0 win over Alaves
Although Ronald Koeman's side began a potentially season-defining run of four consecutive away matches with a comfortable win, they remain a distant 10 points behind Atletico in fifth having played a game more.