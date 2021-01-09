LaLiga: Atletico Madrid's fixture against Athletic Bilbao called off due to record snowfall in Spain

Athletic were unable to land in Madrid because of the extreme weather brought by Storm Filomena on Friday and had to return to Bilbao early in the evening.

Madrid: Spain's heaviest snowfall in decades has forced Atletico Madrid's game against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday to be postponed, LaLiga announced.

"With the exceptional situation due to the storm over a large part of the peninsular which has forced the Madrid-Barajas airport to close for the day, and the impossibility of providing a pitch in ideal conditions LaLiga, after discussions with the two clubs, has postponed the game", the federation said.

The fixture was scheduled for 1515 GMT at the Spanish league leaders' Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

A new date for the encounter will be published in the coming days, LaLiga's statement added.

The blizzards have caused chaos in Spain, with the capital's airport closed, hundreds of motorists stranded, and more snow forecast Saturday.

Diego Simeone's Atletico lead the table by two points from city rivals Real with two games in hand.