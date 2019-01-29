LaLiga: Atletico Madrid trainer Oscar Ortega detained by Spanish police after being accused of violence against women

Madrid: Spanish police say Atletico Madrid's trainer was detained and has been released after being accused of violence against women.

Oscar Ortega was taken into custody late Monday and released after appearing before a judge on Tuesday. He was not immediately charged with any crime.

The case will be heard by a court that handles violence against women. No other details were immediately released.

Atletico Madrid says it will not consider taking any action until all details are available.

The 60-year-old Uruguayan was Atletico's trainer when coach Diego Simeone played for the club in 2004. He returned as a member of Simeone's staff when the Argentine took over as coach at the end of 2011.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.