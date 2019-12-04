LaLiga: Atletico Madrid to escape punishment for threatening chants from fans aimed at Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann

Madrid: Atlético Madrid escaped major punishment Wednesday after their fans made threatening chants against former player Antoine Griezmann during last weekend's Spanish league match against Barcelona.

The Spanish league had denounced the club after some fans chanted “Die Griezmann” in Sunday's match, won by Barcelona at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

The Spanish soccer federation said it would fine Atlético 301 euros ($333) because the game was disrupted, but it did not cite the chants against Griezmann. The fine was prompted mainly because fans threw objects — including an umbrella — onto the field.

The Spanish league had denounced the club to the federation's anti-violence committee, saying about 2,000 fans from Atlético's “ultras” section made the chants for about 20 seconds before the start of the second half, and again later in the game.

Griezmann left Atlético for Barcelona at the end of last season in a transfer worth more than 120 million euros ($132 million).

The France forward was jeered nearly every time he touched the ball at the Metropolitano on Sunday. It was his first match at Atlético's stadium since leaving the club.

Barcelona won 1-0 with an 86th-minute goal by Lionel Messi.

