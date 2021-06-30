Real Madrid will open their campaign by heading to Alaves and Barca will welcome Real Sociedad in a season which will include fixtures on Fridays and Mondays.

Madrid: Atletico Madrid will begin the defence of their La Liga title with a trip to Celta Vigo on the weekend of 14-15 August as the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced the 2021-22 season schedule on Wednesday.

Real Madrid will open their campaign by heading to Alaves and Barca will welcome Real Sociedad in a season which will include fixtures on Fridays and Mondays.

The first 'Clasico' between Barca and Real of the campaign will take place on 24-25 October with the second fixture on 20-21 March.

The Madrid derbies will be held on 12-13 December and 8-9 May, three rounds before the end of the season.

There will be a Christmas break in the Spanish top-flight between 20-30 December.