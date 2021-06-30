LaLiga: Atletico Madrid to begin title defense against Celta Vigo, Barcelona to host Real Sociedad on opening weekend
Real Madrid will open their campaign by heading to Alaves and Barca will welcome Real Sociedad in a season which will include fixtures on Fridays and Mondays.
Madrid: Atletico Madrid will begin the defence of their La Liga title with a trip to Celta Vigo on the weekend of 14-15 August as the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced the 2021-22 season schedule on Wednesday.
The first 'Clasico' between Barca and Real of the campaign will take place on 24-25 October with the second fixture on 20-21 March.
Sync your team's #LaLigaSantander fixtures to your calendar NOW! 📅📲
— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) June 30, 2021
The Madrid derbies will be held on 12-13 December and 8-9 May, three rounds before the end of the season.
There will be a Christmas break in the Spanish top-flight between 20-30 December.
