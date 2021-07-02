LaLiga: Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix facing two months on sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery
The 21-year-old, who appeared as a substitute in Portugal's 1-0 loss to Belgium at Euro 2020, has been in pain since December when he fractured his foot.
Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix underwent right ankle surgery in Porto on Friday, his club said in a statement.
The striker could be out for two months Spanish media reported.
The 21-year-old, who appeared as a substitute in Portugal's 1-0 loss to Belgium at Euro 2020, has been in pain since December when he fractured his foot.
"Joao Felix was operated on his right ankle by Professor Niek van Dijk, from the University of Amsterdam," said Atletico on Friday.
"The surgery was performed this morning in Porto, under the supervision of the medical services of Atletico Madrid."
The Spanish champions have not specified how long Felix, who joined the club from Benfica for 127 million euros in 2019, will be out of action but the Spanish press is reporting a two-month recovery time.
also read
Euro 2020: Germany boss Joachim Loew faces calls to drop Leroy Sane for last 16 clash against England
As a replacement for Thomas Mueller, who was sidelined by a knee injury, Sane struggled on his first start of the tournament in the 2-2 draw against Hungary, with Germany needing a late equaliser to reach the knockout stages.
Euro 2020: Wales look to secure last-16 place against Italy; Switzerland hold outside chance
Italy are already through with six points with Wales on four. Switzerland have one point before their game in Baku against Turkey, who have lost both outings so far.
Euro 2020: Denmark look to sneak into knockouts as Austria, Ukraine face off
The Danes could snatch a top-two finish in Group B if they beat Russia and already-qualified Belgium win against Finland.