LaLiga: Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa sidelined for four weeks due to blood clot in right leg
Costa will miss Atletico's Champions League game at home to Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday and is expected to be out for at least a month.
Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has suffered a blood clot in his right leg, the club confirmed on Wednesday.
Costa will miss Atletico's Champions League game at home to Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday and is expected to be out for at least a month.
That would mean the 32-year-old also sitting out La Liga games against Valencia and Real Madrid in the next few weeks, as well as the last two Champions League group fixtures against Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg.
Atletico sit second in Group A after taking four points from their opening three games.
"Diego Costa underwent tests this morning that confirmed he has suffered a spontaneous deep vein thrombosis in the right leg. It is not related to trauma or previous injury," a statement from Atletico read.
Costa has just recovered from a separate muscle injury that has caused him to miss Atletico's last four matches.
Diego Simeone is already short of forwards, with Luis Suarez sidelined due to a positive test for coronavirus
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Anger grows over COVID-19 outbreak in Uruguay squad with captain Diego Godin latest to test positive
An outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the Uruguay squad is causing increasing alarm as captain Diego Godin became the 16th member to test positive for the virus after returning to his club.
Barcelona to sue PSG star Neymar $12 million for ‘unfair enrichment’ during stint at Camp Nou
According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, an inspection from the tax office in Spain showed Barcelona "did not make the appropriate reductions when paying Neymar's taxes.
LaLiga: Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva facing spell on sidelines after picking up hamstring injury
Silva, 34, has started eight of 10 league matches for La Real following his summer arrival from Manchester City on a free transfer.