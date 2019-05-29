LaLiga: Atletico Madrid sign Brazilian defender Felipe from FC Porto on three-year contract

Madrid: Atletico Madrid confirmed on Tuesday they had signed Brazilian central defender Felipe from FC Porto on a three-year contract.

Earlier, the Portuguese club said they had agreed a 20-million-euro ($22.4 million) fee for Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro, 30, who joined Porto from Corinthians of Sao Paulo in June 2016.

In a statement Atletico said the once-capped Felipe was a "versatile player who brought with him experience and leadership qualities having worn the FC Porto captain's armband."

Felipe has been drafted in to bolster the defence at Atletico who have lost their captain, the 33-year-old Uruguayan centre-back Diego Godin, who said he was quitting the club this summer after nine seasons.

Porto announced in mid-March that they had agreed to sell another Brazilian central defender, Eder Militao, a 21-year-old with two international caps, to Real Madrid for 50 million euros.