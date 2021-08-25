The transfer fee is reportedly around 30 million euros ($35 million) for the 22-year-old who scored 13 goals in 40 games for Hertha in the last 18 months since joining from their German rivals RB Leipzig.

Atletico Madrid have signed Brazil striker Matheus Cunha on a five-year-deal from Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin, both outfits confirmed Wednesday.

The transfer fee is reportedly around 30 million euros ($35 million) for the 22-year-old who scored 13 goals in 40 games for Hertha in the last 18 months since joining from their German rivals RB Leipzig.

"Matheus was looking for a new challenge and has found it at a Champions League club in Spain," said Hertha sports director Fredi Bobic.

Hertha dropped Cunha from the matchday squad for Saturday's 2-1 home league defeat to Wolfsburg while the transfer was finalised.

He shone for the Selecao at the Tokyo Olympics, scoring in the men's final when Brazil beat Spain 2-1 after extra time to win the gold medal.