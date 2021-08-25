LaLiga: Atletico Madrid sign Brazil striker Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlin
The transfer fee is reportedly around 30 million euros ($35 million) for the 22-year-old who scored 13 goals in 40 games for Hertha in the last 18 months since joining from their German rivals RB Leipzig.
Atletico Madrid have signed Brazil striker Matheus Cunha on a five-year-deal from Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin, both outfits confirmed Wednesday.
The transfer fee is reportedly around 30 million euros ($35 million) for the 22-year-old who scored 13 goals in 40 games for Hertha in the last 18 months since joining from their German rivals RB Leipzig.
"Matheus was looking for a new challenge and has found it at a Champions League club in Spain," said Hertha sports director Fredi Bobic.
Hertha dropped Cunha from the matchday squad for Saturday's 2-1 home league defeat to Wolfsburg while the transfer was finalised.
He shone for the Selecao at the Tokyo Olympics, scoring in the men's final when Brazil beat Spain 2-1 after extra time to win the gold medal.
also read
Bundesliga: Germany's Joshua Kimmich extends Bayern Munich contract till 2025
"We are delighted that Joshua Kimmich is staying in Munich! Joshua identifies totally with FC Bayern," the club's sporting director Oliver Kahn wrote on Twitter.
LaLiga: Atletico Madrid edge Elche as fans return to Wanda Metropolitano Stadium; Real Madrid held by 10-man Levante
Atletico won 1-0 at home in the return of fans to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday, becoming the only team with two wins to begin the league.
LaLiga: New season gets underway amid financial cloud and without Lionel Messi
The free transfer of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday drove home the financial turmoil that is eroding the power of Spanish football.