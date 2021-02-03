LaLiga: Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix tests positive for COVID-19
'Joao Felix has tested positive for COVID-19. The striker is isolating at home, in compliance with the health authorities' guidelines and La Liga protocols,' Atletico said in a statement.
Madrid: La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid suffered a blow on Wednesday when the club announced that forward Joao Felix had become the third player in two weeks to test positive for COVID-19 .
The 21-year-old Portuguese player joins teammates Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, on the sidelines.
Neither Carrasco nor Hermoso were allowed to play in the 4-2 Liga victory against Cadiz on Sunday that gave Atletico a 10-point lead over second-placed Barcelona.
