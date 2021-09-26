LaLiga: Atletico Madrid fail to go on top of league after being stunned by last-placed Deportivo Alaves
Victor Laguardia scored with a header off a corner four minutes into the match, giving Alaves their first points of the season and preventing Atletico from regaining the league lead.
Last-place Alaves stunned defending champion Atletico Madrid with a 1-0 victory in the Spanish league on Saturday.
Victor Laguardia scored with a header off a corner four minutes into the match, giving Alaves their first points of the season and preventing Atletico from regaining the league lead.
Atletico stayed in second place, two points behind Real Madrid, who host Villarreal later on Saturday.
Atletico had been unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions this season.
The home victory kept Alaves from equaling their worst-ever start to the league. They had started with six straight losses in 2017-18.
Alaves hadn’t beaten Atletico in the league since 2003, with eight losses and four draws in that span.
The only team left without a point to start the season are Getafe, who visits Real Betis on Sunday.
also read
LaLiga: Heat on Koeman as Barcelona drift creates concern over loss of identity
Ronald Koeman is adamant Barcelona will be better soon but he heads to Granada in La Liga on Monday under pressure, with his team accused not just of losing but of losing their identity.
European football matchday: Man City, Bayern in good form; pressure on Lille
Manchester City have scored at least five goals in each of their last four home games in all competitions. Next in the firing line at Etihad Stadium is Southampton
LaLiga: Benzema hat-trick gives Real Madrid winning return to Bernabeu; Atletico lose to Espanyol
Valencia sit level at top with Atletico and Real Madrid on 10 points after they continued their strong start under new coach Jose Bordelas with a 4-1 win away at Osasuna.