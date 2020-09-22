LaLiga: Atletico Madrid confirm Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez's positive COVID-19 test

Atletico further added that Gimenez was isolated at home and the club was following all COVID-19 protocols.

Atletico Madrid said on Tuesday that defender Jose Maria Gimenez has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club says Gimenez was the only player infected after the squad underwent COVID-19 tests on Monday.

Atletico further added that Gimenez was isolated at home and the club was following all COVID-19 protocols.

Atletico players will practice individually in the team’s next training session. The morning session had already been cancelled because the club had not received all test results in time.

Atletico will make their Spanish league debut on Sunday against Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.