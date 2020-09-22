LaLiga: Atletico Madrid confirm Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez's positive COVID-19 test
Atletico further added that Gimenez was isolated at home and the club was following all COVID-19 protocols.
Atletico Madrid said on Tuesday that defender Jose Maria Gimenez has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The club says Gimenez was the only player infected after the squad underwent COVID-19 tests on Monday.
.@JoseMaGimenez13 has tested positive for Covid-19 following tests carried out on Monday. The Uruguayan is isolating at home, following the health authorities’ guidelines.
— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 22, 2020
Atletico players will practice individually in the team’s next training session. The morning session had already been cancelled because the club had not received all test results in time.
Atletico will make their Spanish league debut on Sunday against Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
