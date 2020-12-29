LaLiga: Atletico Madrid agree to terminate striker Diego Costa's contract
Costa arrived at Atletico in 2006 at the age of 17, going on to play 215 matches over two spells (2010-14 and then 2018-20) either side of three seasons at Chelsea, scoring 83 goals and providing 36 assists.
Madrid: Former Spain and Chelsea striker Diego Costa's contract with Atletico Madrid was terminated on Tuesday, six months before it was scheduled to end.
"Atletico de Madrid and Diego Costa have reached an agreement for the termination of the striker's contract, which was to end on June 30, 2021," the club said in a statement.
The 32-year-old Brazilian-born forward, who has been capped 24 times by Spain after twice appearing in friendlies for the country of his birth, had asked to leave the club for "personal reasons".
Costa arrived at Atletico in 2006 at the age of 17, going on to play 215 matches over two spells (2010-14 and then 2018-20) either side of three seasons at Chelsea, scoring 83 goals and providing 36 assists.
During his time at Atletico, Costa was part of a squad that won one La Liga title in the 2013-14 season, one Copa del Rey (2013), one Europa League (2018) and two UEFA Super Cups (2010 and 2018).
"The club thanks Diego Costa for his dedication during these years and wishes him well in the next stage of his professional career," the club said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane hails Karim Benzema as 'best ever' France centre-forward
On Saturday, Benzema's 529th match for Real, he broke Roberto Carlos's record for the most appearances by a non-Spanish player.
LaLiga: Real Madrid draw level with Atletico Madrid after 3-1 win over Eibar; Granada beat Real Betis
Real sit behind Atletico on goal difference, but have the better head-to-head record, which is how level teams are split at the end of the season.
Supercopa de Espana: Holders Real Madrid to face Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona take on Real Sociedad
Holders Madrid and Athletic will meet on 14 January in Malaga a day after Barca's fixture with Sociedad in Cordoba, with the final in Sevilla on 17 January.