You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

LaLiga: Athletic Bilbao's Iñaki Williams says he suffered racist insults in game against Espanyol

Sports The Associated Press Jan 25, 2020 23:48:11 IST

  • Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams, who is black, played 82 minutes of the match against Espanyol before being substituted.

  • TV broadcaster Movistar showed Williams confronting a section of Espanyol fans who were taunting him with monkey chants.

  • “I suffered racist insults, something that no one wants to hear and has no place here," Williams said after the 1-1 draw.

Barcelona: Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams says that he was a victim of racial abuse from fans while playing at Espanyol in a Spanish league game on Saturday.

LaLiga: Athletic Bilbaos Iñaki Williams says he suffered racist insults in game against Espanyol

File image of Inaki Williams of Athletic Club. Getty Images

Williams said after the 1-1 draw that “I suffered racist insults, something that no one wants to hear and has no place here."

Williams, who is black, played 82 minutes of the match before being substituted.

TV broadcaster Movistar showed Williams confronting a section of Espanyol fans who were taunting him with monkey chants.

“People should come to enjoy themselves, to help their team. This is a sport about friendship,” Williams said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2020 23:48:11 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores