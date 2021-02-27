LaLiga: Athletic Bilbao draw at Levante before their Copa del Rey semi-final
Barcelona: Athletic Bilbao drew at Levante 1-1 in the Spanish league on Friday, five days before they meet again to decide which team advances to the final of the Copa del Rey.
Roger Marti scored his 10th goal of the season for Levante after the striker converted a 34-minute penalty following Unai Nunez's foul of Jorge de Frutos in the area.
Raul Garcia equalised in the 56th from a penalty conceded by Nikola Vukcekic’s foul of Alex Berenguer.
The stalemate left Levante in eighth place and Bilbao in ninth.
On Thursday, the two will meet for a third time in three weeks when Levante again host Bilbao in the return leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final. The first leg at San Mames Stadium stadium ended 1-1.
The other cup semi-final will be decided on Wednesday, when Sevilla take a 2-0 advantage to Barcelona at Camp Nou.
