LaLiga: Argentine international Giovani Lo Celso joins Real Betis on permanent transfer from Paris Saint-Germain

Paris: Argentinian international Giovani Lo Celso has signed a permanent deal with Real Betis following his loan from Paris Saint-Germain, the two clubs announced on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old midfielder has scored 15 goals in all competitions in an impressive first season in Seville.

"Betis have activated the option that accompanied the loan of the midfielder. He is permanently transferred to the Andalusian club," PSG said in a statement.

Lo Celso has joined Betis on a four-year contract for a reported fee of 22 million euros ($24.85 million), plus the three million for his original loan.

Betis sit ninth in the Spanish top flight, just three points off a Europa League qualifying place.

Lo Celso featured consistently for PSG last term, playing 48 matches before leaving in the close season.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.