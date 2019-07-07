Associate Sponsor

Budget 2019
Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman hikes surcharge for income above 2 cr but taxation for other income groups unchangedIndividuals earning over Rs 5 crore per annum will have to pay 7 percent more tax, says Nirmala SitharamanIndividuals with Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore annual income will have to pay 3 percent more surcharge, says Nirmala SitharamanImport duty on gold and other precious metals increased from 10 percent to 12.5 percentGovernment to make PAN and Aadhaar cards inter-changeable. Aadhaar number can be quoted in place of PAN, says Nirmala Sitharaman

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

LaLiga: Antoine Griezmann set to ignore Atletico Madrid's request to return to training ahead of Barcelona move, says report

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 07, 2019 00:46:29 IST

Madrid: Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann will ignore his club Atletico Madrid's demand to turn up for training on Sunday, Spanish daily Marca reported.

LaLiga: Antoine Griezmann set to ignore Atletico Madrids request to return to training ahead of Barcelona move, says report

File image of Antoine Griezmann. Reuters

"The French player has informed Atletico Madrid that he won't be going to training," the paper said on Saturday.

An Atletico spokesperson told AFP: "Whether he tells us or not, it changes nothing. He is under contract with our club until 2023 and must resume training tomorrow like all the other players."

On Friday, Atletico accused Barcelona and Griezmann of a "lack of respect" after the Catalan giants' president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed that the two clubs had held talks about the signing of the France international.

In a statement, the capital club confirmed a meeting had taken place, at Barca's behest, on Thursday to discuss a deal to sign World Cup winner Griezmann, who has a release clause of 120 million euros ($134.6 million) in his contract.

Atletico claimed Griezmann had told them he had struck a deal with Barcelona in March.

According to Marca, Griezmann told Atletico of "his sadness and personal disappointment" at the turn of events.

Griezmann — who announced in May that he would be leaving Atletico but could not reveal his destination until his release clause dropped from 200 million euros on 1 July — signed for the club from Real Sociedad in 2014 and has since scored 133 goals in 257 appearances for Diego Simeone's men.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 00:46:29 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores