LaLiga: Ansu Fati trains partially with rest of the Barcelona squad
FC Barcelona trained earlier this week at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper with Ansu Fati returning to train with his teammates.
The Spanish attacker has not played for Barcelona since suffering a meniscus injury in November 2020. He is not still full fit but his return seems closer now.
.@FCBarcelona player Ansu Fati returned to training after a nine month period. He injured his left-knee meniscus against Real Betis in November 2020. #LaLiga
(📹 @LaLiga ) pic.twitter.com/wWQfxgEKLx
— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) August 26, 2021
On the other hand, it’s confirmed that defender Gerard Pique will be out of disposal for manager Ronald Koeman, same as Philippe Coutinho, Sergio Agüero, Moussa Wagué and Ousmane Dembele, that remain recovering from their respective injuries.
Despite training aside on today’s session, Memphis Depay and Frenkie De Jong should be fit enough to enter the squad list for matchday 3 against Getafe on Sunday.
