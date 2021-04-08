LaLiga: Ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Barcelona, a look at the fixture through the ages

Ahead of the crucial encounter between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium, here's a look at the fixture through the ages.

The El Clasico is the LaLiga's event of the year (or well, half a year) and almost every time Real Madrid and Barcelona cross paths, you can bet that there's something important on the line. On 11 April, when the storied rivals meet at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, it will be in the context of a thrilling title race, in which both Madrid and Barcelona need a win to continue their chase of league-leaders Atletico Madrid.

So ahead of this crucial encounter, here's a look at the fixture through the ages:

1920s: The first ever LaLiga El Clasico

The first LaLiga Clasico took place in February 1929, just two weeks into the first-ever LaLiga season. Barcelona’s Les Corts stadium was packed with confident cules that day, but they left disappointed as Real Madrid scored either side of half time and hang on for a 2-1 inaugural win. Barcelona won the reverse fixture 1-0 — and the first-ever LaLiga title — but the first El Clasico win went to the capital.

1930s: Real Madrid run up the biggest victory in LaLiga El Clasico history

The 1934-35 El Clasico fixtures were remarkable, with Barcelona winning 5-0 at Les Corts before Real Madrid turned it around with an incredible 8-2 win at Chamartin. The home side went 5-1 up after just half an hour, prompting Barcelona’s Hungarian coach Ferenc Plattko to ask the ball to be changed at the break as he feared foul play. It made no difference as the home side racked up the biggest ever LaLiga El Clasico win.

1940s: The birth of El Clasico as we know it today?

It could be said that the birth of the intense El Clasico rivalry we know today was born in the 1940s, thanks to a number of hot-headed encounters between the two sides. Among them was the highest-scoring draw ever registered between these two sides: a 5-5 draw at Les Corts in 1943.

1950s: El Clasico becomes Spain’s first televised football match

History was made on 15 February, 1959 as El Clasico became the first football match ever televised on Spanish television. There was a pre-game scramble for the latest technology, with TV sets quickly selling out across both cities. Real Madrid, featuring the great Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas, won 1-0 that day at the Bernabeu but were unable to prevent Barcelona to win their first LaLiga title in seven years.

1960s: Di Stefano continues to haunt Barcelona

The Argentine legend remains Real Madrid’s all-time leading El Clasico goalscorer in LaLiga matches and he tormented Barcelona time and time again after they thought – mistakenly – they’d beaten Real Madrid to his signing back in 1953. Di Stefano’s 14 goals in 20 matches included a double in a memorable 5-3 win at the recently opened Camp Nou in December 1960 and marked a period of generational dominance for Los Blancos.

1970s: Johan Cruyff tilts the balance Barcelona’s way

Johan Cruyff’s arrival as a Barcelona player in 1974 helped tilt the El Clasico balance back towards the Catalan capital, and the Dutchman’s performance in a 5-0 LaLiga El Clasico win at the Bernabeu that year is still often talked about today. El Salvador inspired Barcelona to that season’s LaLiga title, but more importantly instilled a footballing philosophy which forms part of the club’s identity to this day.

1980s: Real Madrid’s Quinta del Buitre generation wins five in a row

Los Blancos had not won a LaLiga title for six years when they faced Barcelona at the Bernabeu in March 1986. A 3-1 win, with club icons Jorge Valdano and Emilio Butragueño among the goal scorers, all but handed the LaLiga title to Real Madrid and opened up a period of unrivalled dominance of the rivalry for the rest of the decade. The so-called Quinta del Buitre generation featuring homegrown talents such as Butragueño, Michel and Manuel Sanchis went on to win every LaLiga title between 1986 and 1990 – a dominance only Johan Cruyff would be able to break.

1990s: ‘Manitas’ all round

Cruyff’s return to Barcelona as coach heralded the birth of the ‘Dream Team’ which won four consecutive LaLiga titles between 1991 and 1994. Yet the story of El Clasico in the 1990s will be remembered for two iconic results: a 5-0 win for Barcelona at the Camp Nou with Romario and current coach Ronald Koeman among the goal scorers in 1994; and Real Madrid getting revenge with the exact same scoreline almost exactly 12 months later thanks to goals from, among others, future Barcelona coach Luis Enrique.

2000s: Ronaldinho brings the Bernabeu to its feet

The November 2005 El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu marked the fixture for a generation. Barcelona took an early lead, but Ronaldinho’s show was just beginning. Early in the second half, the Brazilian dashed from inside his own half, easily hurdled Sergio Ramos’ attempted tackle, shimmied past Ivan Helguera, avoided Roberto Carlos, and shot past Iker Casillas. 15 minutes later, he again scorched past Ramos and easily beat Casillas for 3-0. The Bernabeu crowd reacted in an almost unprecedented fashion: by rising to their feet and applauding a genuinely amazing, historic performance.

2010s: Messi makes his mark at the Bernabeu

Lionel Messi is El Clasico’s all-time top scorer in LaLiga and his influence on the fixture has been profound. While it’s hard to single out a single performance, it's hard to find a more iconic or dramatic moment in recent El Clasico history than his injury-time winner in Barcelona 3-2 win at the Bernabeu in 2017. The image of Messi holding up his shirt to the Bernabeu fans in celebration will live long in the memory.

